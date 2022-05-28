The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

. .

Earlier, the Prime Minister said that he recieved numerous inputs for this edition of Mann Ki Baat programme. He expressed happiness that youngsters have shared their views in large numbers. The Prime Minister had also shared a booklet based on last month's episode of Mann Ki Baat containing interesting articles on the topics discussed in the programme.