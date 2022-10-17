PM Modi releases PM-Kisan 12th tranche: Check details

New Delhi, Oct 17: Ahead of Diwali festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) on Monday.

PM Kisan Yojana is a centrally sponsored scheme for providing income support to farmers and their families. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, income support of Rs 6, 000 per annum is provided to all eligible farmer families across the country. Eligible farmers will be provided Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.