PM Modi to release benefits under the PM CARES for orphan Children today

Prime Minister will transfer scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme.

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on 29 May last year to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic, during the period from 11 March 2020 to 28 February 2022. The objective of the Scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships. The scheme will equip them with financial support of 10 lakh rupees on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.

A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register details of the children. The portal is a single window system which facilitates approval process and all other assistance for beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with orphans across the country through video conferencing tomorrow.

In Uttar Pradesh the scheme has become great support to such children. AIR correspondent reports that many children in Uttar Pradesh lost their parent during Covid pandemic and PM cares for children ensured comprehensive care and protection of Children in a sustained manner. District probationary officer of Unnao district Renu Yadav told AIR news that 3 children in the district are getting benefit of the scheme and it has proved to be a boon for them.

441 such children in state are getting benefit of the scheme currently and now they do not have to worry for their future.

43 Orphans from Thane district who are benificiaries of Prime Minister's Care for Children Scheme, will also participate in this program from district collector office. Out of 43, above 18 years orphans will physically present at collector office and below 18 years will remain present virtually.