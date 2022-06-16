Various cultural folk groups of the state will perform at the roadshow venue to welcome the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took a detailed review of the arrangements for the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from today and directed the officials concerned to ensure proper arrangements as per protocol. Jai Ram also reviewed preparedness regarding the roadshow.

In addition to the Chief Secretaries of the States and Union Territories, about 200 thematic experts from different fields are participating in the conference.

Apart from this, the conference will deliberate on the implementation of a new education policy, urban governance, crop diversification and self-reliance in agricultural commodities.

The focus will be on rapid and sustainable economic growth in partnership with the Center and the States.

Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba inaugurated the conference organized by NITI Aayog last evening at the indoor facility at Dharamsala HPCA Stadium. The three-day national conference of chief secretaries of all states will conclude tomorrow.