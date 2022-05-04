PM Modi to participate in second India-Nordic Summit in Denmark today

New Delhi, May 04 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit today along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway. The summit is being hosted by Denmark. Mr Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

AIR correspondent reports that the India Nordic Summit will help in expanding India's multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region. It will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region. Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. Matters of regional and global interests will also come up for discussion.

The principal focus of the Summit is how to carry forward the agenda of bilateral engagement between India and the Nordic countries. The 1st India-Nordic Summit took place in 2018 in Stockholm. The 2018 India-Nordic Summit reiterated the six countries' commitment to global security, economic growth, innovation and climate change.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. Both leaders reviewed the progress of the Green Strategic Partnership which was the first of its kind arrangement between India and Denmark. Ahead of the talks, Prime Minister Modi took a private tour of the official residence of the Danish Prime Minister at Marienburg. Mr Modi reached Denmark's capital yesterday afternoon for the second leg of his visit to three-European nations. As a special gesture, Denmark's Prime Minister received Prime Minister Modi at the Copenhagen airport. In a tweet, Mr Modi said this visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties.

After holding the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the joint press meeting said that both India and Denmark not only share the values of democracy, freedom of expression, and the rule of law but both have many complementary strengths. Mr Modi mentioned that during the India-Denmark Virtual Summit in October 2020, the two countries gave their relationship the status of a Green Strategic Partnership and during yesterday's discussion, the two leaders reviewed the joint work plan of Green Strategic Partnership. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that significant progress has been made in various fields, especially in the areas of renewable energy, health, sports, shipping, circular economy and water management. Mr Modi said, more than 200 Danish companies are working in different sectors in India and these companies are benefiting from an increased ease of doing business and economic reforms in India. The Prime Minister added that many investment opportunities are available for Danish Companies and Danish Pension Funds in India's Infrastructure Sector and Green Industries. Mr Modi said they also discussed many regional and global issues including India-EU relations, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine. He hoped that the negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will conclude soon. Mr Modi said they emphasized on ensuring a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region and also called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and taking the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the problem.

Prime Minister Modi said they also discussed cooperation in the field of climate and have agreed to explore more opportunities for cooperation in the Arctic region. He said, India is also committed to fulfilling the resolutions taken at the Glasgow COP-26.

In her address at the joint press meeting, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that both sides had a very productive meeting. She said, the relations between India and Denmark are very strong. She added that they are moving fast in transforming the Green Strategic Partnership into some concrete results.

Nine agreements were inked between the two countries in various sectors. These include a letter of intent between the Ministry of Jal Shakri and Danish Ministry of Environment on cooperation on safe and secure water, including a centre of excellence and smart laboratories in India. Besides, Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility, Letter of Intent between Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Business, Industry and Financial Affairs of Denmark on Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping and Cultural Exchange Programme between the Ministries of Cultures of two Countries for the years 2022-2026 were also signed. MoU on Cooperation in the field of Skill Development, Vocational Education and Entrepreneurship, a Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the fields of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and a Letter of Intent between Invest India and Technical University of Denmark to facilitate start-up collaboration. An announcement regarding launch of Energy Policy Dialogue at Ministerial level and India to join as a mission partner to International Centre for Anti-Microbial Resistance Solution-ICARS was also made.

A Joint Statement was adopted after the Delegation Level Talks between the two leaders. The Statment said that the two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress made in various areas since the visit of Prime Minister Frederiksen to India in October last year, especially in the sectors of renewable energy, health, shipping, and water. The two Prime Ministers also shared a convergence of interest on the importance of climate action, green growth and energy diversification.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen participated in India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from the two countries at the Confederation of Danish Industry. Enriching conversations were held on ways to combine Denmark's skill and India's scale, especially in areas of clean energy and climate-friendly technologies.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the complementary skillsets of the two economies and invited Danish companies to take advantage of India's enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports, among others. He highlighted the business-friendly approach of India and exhorted business communities of both sides to explore collaboration opportunities. Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the role of the business communities in forming a bridge between the two countries.

In his reaction Danish CEO Jens- Peter Saul of Ramboll company termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as ambitious. He said, it is a great opportunity to have collaboration between India and Denmark, especially on green energy.

In his reaction to reforms taking place in food processing sector in India, Kim Vejlby Hansen, CEO, FOSS termed it a very positive initiative. He advised the Danish technology companies not to miss out on the opportunity in investing in India which has a great future for Danish companies.

The visit provides both sides with an opportunity to shape new elements of partnership in the field of skill development, shipping, Agri technology and mobility.

During the last leg of the tour, the Prime Minister will briefly stopover in Paris and meet French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit to France will provide an opportunity to carry forward the high-level engagement between the two countries posts the French Presidential elections. India and France are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year and the meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda for the Strategic Partnership.