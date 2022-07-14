PM Modi to participate in first-ever I2U2 summit along with leaders of Israel, UAE and US today

The Leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in the respective regions and beyond. These projects can serve as a model for economic cooperation and offer opportunities for businessmen and workers.

. .

The I2U2 Grouping was conceptualized during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the four countries held on 18th October last year. Each country also has Sherpa-level interactions regularly to discuss the possible areas of cooperation.

I2U2 is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. It intends to mobilize private sector capital and expertise to help modernize the infrastructure, and low carbon development pathways for the industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.