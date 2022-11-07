PM Narendra Modi to participate in ceremony to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

The celebration is taking place at the residence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities. PM Modi will offer prayers to Guru Nanak Dev ji and also address the gathering on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birthday.

Following is the full text of his message - "I convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and those living abroad, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Our country has been blessed to have received spiritual and moral guidance from great teachers like Guru Nanak Dev ji, who evoked the inherent unity of mankind that is bound by the universal virtues of truth, kindness and righteousness.

India earned the esteemed stature of Vishwaguru with the sagely wisdom of preceptors and masters like Guru Nanak Dev ji. He showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society. The pantheon of his Shabads and Sakhis, is the timeless spiritual heritage of entire humanity .

May Guru Nanak Dev's eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind, compassionate and peaceful world." The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated yearly on the full moon date of Kartik month. This year the Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on 8th November.

The festival is celebrated to honor the birth anniversary of the Guru Nanak Dev. The festival is also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Parv. Guru Nanak Dev was born in the year 1469 on the day of Kartik Purnima.

This year, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan (also known as the Blood Moon) will take place. It is believed that Guru Nanak is the first Guru of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Dev was born at Talwandi Nankana Sahib which is why he is addressed as Nanak.