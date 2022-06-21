PM Modi to meet three service chiefs today over Agnipath

The three service chiefs are likely to brief the PM about the Agnipath recruitment scheme that has sparked widespread protests in several parts of the country.

New Delhi, Jun 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet the chiefs of three services - Army, Navy and the Air Force on Tuesday, amid the widespread protest over the Agnipath scheme.

Earlier, PM Modi said decisions and reforms may be unpleasant temporarily but with time the country will experience their benefits.

"Many decisions, many reforms, in the present may seem unpleasant. But over time, the entire country experiences the benefits of it. The path of reforms will take us to new milestones," PM Modi said.

PM's comments came in the backdrop of widespread protests against 'Agnipath,' the new army recruitment scheme announced by the Centre.

Under Agnipath scheme, selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveer for a period of four years.

On completion of a period of four years, these Agniveers will return to the society to pursue a career in the profession of their choice with the aim of finding employment in other sectors as a disciplined, dynamic, motivated and skilled manpower.

These Agniveers will be provided an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre after they have completed their period of engagement as per the organisational requirements and policies announced by the Armed Forces. Out of these, up to 25 per cent Agniveers would be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre.

This scheme provides an opportunity to the Indian youth who wish to serve the country to join the armed forces for a short period. This scheme improves the profile of the youth of the Armed Forces.

There have been protests after the government announced the Agnipath Scheme. While it is being made to look like a knee jerk reaction by the government, the fact that this decision was taken after extensive consultations.