Looking forward to review progress of India's bi-lateral relations: PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit

"In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1," PM Modi said on Monday. "I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year," he added.

During his visit, Prime Minister will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali, Indonesia. He will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders , including with US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and the mandatory interaction with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and will also attend a community event to connect with Indian diaspora in Indonesia, sources informed ANI.

The prime minister is expected to deliberate extensively on pressing global challenges including the Ukraine conflict and its implications.

The G20 summit will take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali. The summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

India to take over presidency

This G20 Summit is special for India as it will assume the Presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. PM Modi has launched the G20 logo, which juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that "reflects growth amid challenges".

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) along with Indonesia and Italy.

G-20 aims to bring the world together in harmony while respecting diversity.

Take a look at PM Modi's jampacked G20 schedule