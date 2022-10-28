PM Modi to lay foundation of ArcelorMittal’s Hazira plant expansion project today

The project will help in the production of value-added steel types that will help in strengthening India's position as a global manufacturing hub of steel.

AMNS India is a 60:40 joint venture between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

After the acquisition of Essar Steel Limited plant in 2019, the entities renamed it to ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India.

In October, AMNS got environmental clearance for the expansion of the plant located in Hazira, about 275 kilometres from state capital Ahmedabad.

Reportedly, the annual steel making capacity has now been scaled up to 15 million tonnes (MT) from 9 MT at present.

Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and ArcelorMittal's Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal and CEO Aditya Mittal will grace the occasion.