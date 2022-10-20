The development comes amid the opposition's constant criticism of the BJP-led government on the issue of unemployment. Opposition parties have alleged a lack of adequate employment opportunities, a charge rejected by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The drive will also help the BJP counter the Opposition in the poll-bound states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

In June this year, Modi had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

According to the Thursday's statement, the direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C.

The posts on which appointments are being made include the central armed force personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDC, steno, PA, income tax inspectors and MTS among others, it read.

These recruitments are being done by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled, the PMO said.