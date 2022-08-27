Ahmadabad, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Atal Bridge', the Sabarmati riverfront foot over bridge today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The foot overbridge will connect the flower garden on the western-end and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end of the riverfront.

"This bridge will provide connectivity to Multi Level Car Parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art / Cultural / Exhibition Centre on East Bank," a statement said.