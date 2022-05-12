PM Modi to launch Madhya Pradesh govts new startup policy tomorrow

. .

The Madhya Pradesh Startup Conclave will witness participation of various pillars of the startup ecosystem including policy makers from government and private sector, innovators, entrepreneurs, academicians, investors, mentors and other stakeholders.

It will witness a variety of sessions including speed mentoring session, where startups will have dialogue with leaders of educational institutions and startup space; how to start startup session, where startups will be guided by policymakers; funding session, where entrepreneurs will learn about various funding methods; pitching session, where startups will get opportunity to collaborate with investors and put forth their ideas for funding; and ecosystem support session, where participants will learn about brand value and about promoting startup ecosystem in the state.

A Startup Expo displaying new trends and innovations will also be displayed at the venue.