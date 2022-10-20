PM Modi to launch LiFE, a global movement led by India

Envisaged by PM Modi, it is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

"Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing our collective approach towards sustainability. First is by nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand); second is by enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply) and; third is to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy)," according to a press release from PIB.

Prime Minister will also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which is being organized from 20-22 October 2022 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Conference will bring together 118 Heads of Indian Missions (Ambassadors and High Commissioners) from all over the world.

Through its 23 sessions spread over three days, the Conference will provide an opportunity to have detailed internal discussions on issues such as contemporary geo-political & geo-economic environment, connectivity, India's foreign policy priorities etc.

The Heads of Missions are currently visiting their respective states to familiarize themselves with India's Flagship Missions such as those pertaining to Aspirational Districts, One District One Product, Amrit Sarovar Mission, among others.