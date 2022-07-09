PM Modi to launch Deoghar airport ahead of annual pilgrimage to Baidyanath Dham

With Shravani Mela kicking off next week, the Deoghar Airport will provide direct connectivity to devotees arriving from across the nation to offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. India's biggest budget carrier IndiGo announced that it will launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12.

The new airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore. The 2,500-metre-long runway of the newly-built airport can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. The terminal building and six check-in counters can cater to 200 passengers at a time.

The airport's design is eco-friendly and it is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, it said. The design of the terminal building is inspired by the spire of the famous Baba Baidyanath temple in the state. Local tribal art, handicrafts and photographs of local tourist spots are displayed inside the airport which reflect the culture of the region.

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple, also commonly referred to as the Baidyanath Dham, is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga in India and is considered to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 250-bedded AIIMS Hospital in Deoghar. Modi will also virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than 16,835 crore rupees which include 13 new eight-lane highways, direct railway route for Varanasi from Deoghar, redevelopment of Ranchi Railway Terminal and laying of natural gas pipeline project.

In the evening, the he will address the Concluding Ceremony of Centenary Celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna. He will inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha Museum.

Different galleries in the museum will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure. It will also have a Conference Hall with a capacity of more than 250 people.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha guest house on the occasion.