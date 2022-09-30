PM Modi to launch 5G services today

Along with 5G launch, PM Modi will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC). The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1st to 4th October with the theme of "New digital Universe".

India Mobile Congress is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Recently PM Modi had said that India would soon see the advent of 5G mobile services.

"India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing & Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," Modi had said.