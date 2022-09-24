PM Modi to launch 5G services on October 1

In a tweet, the official handle of National Broadband Mission, said, "Taking India's digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia's largest technology exhibition."

New Delhi, Sep 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India at India Mobile Congress on October 1.

This year, India Mobile Congress will be held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on October 1-4. India Mobile Congress is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The last week, Union minister for communications, electronics & information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw had said, " The government has given a target of 80 per cent coverage of 5G telecom services in the country in the short time frame."

Recently PM Modi had said that India would soon see the advent of 5G mobile services.

"India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing & Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," Modi had said.