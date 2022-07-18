PM Modi to interact with Indian Contingent bound for Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 20

New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on July 20, 2022 at 10 AM via video conferencing. The interaction will be attended by both athletes as well as their coaches.

The interaction by the Prime Minister is a part of his continuous endeavour to motivate athletes ahead of their participation in the major sporting events. Last year, Prime Minister interacted with the Indian athletes' contingent bound for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well as the Indian para-athletes' contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.