Earlier, the Prime Minister had also interacted with the Indian contingent before they left for Birmingham when he wished all the athletes good luck and advised them to not think about expectations from them, and perform to their full calibre.

India had sent a contingent of 210 athletes to Birmingham and they returned back with 61 medals won in total. While the tally is slightly below that the previous edition of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, where the nation won 66 medals in total, one must consider that Shooting wasn't included in CWG 2022 edition.