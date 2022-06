New Delhi, Jun 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan on Thursday at 10:30 am.

During the Programme, Prime Minister will also launch a new portal - NIRYAT (National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade) - which is developed as a one-stop platform for stakeholders to get all necessary information related to India's foreign trade. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.