PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express, Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and first such train in South India. It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech & Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru.

PM also flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train from Bengaluru KSR Railway Station. Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which Government of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi. The pilgrims will be provided comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on Friday. The terminal has been built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

With the inauguration of the Terminal 2, the passenger handling capacity as well as the counters for the check-in and immigration will double which in turn would help people immensely. The terminal will be able to handle more than 5 to 6 crore passengers annually from the current 2.5 crore capacity.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru. The passenger experience is meant to be a walk in the garden. Passengers will travel through 10,000 plus square meters of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. These gardens have been made using indigenous technology.

The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations. The theme of 'Naurasa' unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos.

Overall, the design and architecture of Terminal 2 have been influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology and art & culture. All these facets showcase T2 as a terminal that is modern yet rooted in nature and offers a memorable 'destination' experience to all travellers.

108 metre long bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

Prime Minister will unveil 108 metre long bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, which is the 'first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city', as per 'World Book of Records'. Called as the 'Statue of Prosperity', it is being built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru. Conceptualized and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of Statue of Unity fame, 98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel have gone into making this statue.