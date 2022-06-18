PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh today

The Prime Minister will stay at Rajbhavan in Gandhinagar tonight.

PM will inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill tomorrow morning.

It is one of the oldest temples in the region and attracts pilgrims in large numbers.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth 21 thousand crore rupees in Vadodara. He will participate in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' program and address the large gathering at Vadodara tomorrow.