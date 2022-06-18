PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh today


New Delhi, Jun 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad on his two day visit to Gujarat. Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with senior ministers and top officials received Prime Minister Modi at Ahmedabad airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister will stay at Rajbhavan in Gandhinagar tonight.

PM will inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill tomorrow morning.

It is one of the oldest temples in the region and attracts pilgrims in large numbers.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth 21 thousand crore rupees in Vadodara. He will participate in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' program and address the large gathering at Vadodara tomorrow.

Published On June 18, 2022

