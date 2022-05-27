Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: Use of drones will rise in sectors such as agriculture, defence, says PM Modi

Prime Minister acknowledged that several governance-related initiatives can be taken using drone technology and that he is proud of the fact that everything is domestically made.

PM Modi said in his address, "We can take several initiatives based on this (drone technology) in the area of governance. But I will say that this was a nice experience today. I feel proud to say that everything is made in India."

''The enthusiasm being seen in India regarding drone technology is amazing. It indicates towards the possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation in India" PM Modi said during the Drone festival on Friday.

. .

He added that farmers are using drones today and there are several startups in the space and congratulated 150 drone pilots who received certificates.

''Technology has paved the way to ensure the last-mile delivery of govt schemes. Use of drones will increase in the defense sector & disaster management," he added.

During this two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav, over 1600 delegates will participate.

Several industry leaders, government officials, foreign diplomats, representatives from Public Sector Units, private companies and drone startups will participate in the Mahotsav and deliberate upon India's Civil Aviation sector.

More than 70 exhibitors will display drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness virtual awards presentation ceremony of drone pilot certificates, product launches, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype among others.