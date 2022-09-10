PM Modi to inaugurate Centre-State Science Conclave today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the concluding session of the conclave tomorrow. The two-day conclave will witness the participation of more than 250 delegates from across the country.

The two day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on 10-11 September 2022. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers' income; Water - Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country's future economy.

The first of its kind Conclave will witness the participation of Gujarat CM, Union MoS Science & Technology (S&T), S&T Ministers and Secretaries of States & Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students.