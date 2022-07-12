PM Modi to inaugurate centenary memorial pillar in Bihar today

He will also lay the foundation stone of the 'Vidhan Sabha museum. Different galleries in the museum will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure, the PMO said.

The prime Minister will be welcomed by Governor Phagu Chouhan and chief minister Nitish Kumar along with other state leaders at 5.20 pm. Security has been increased along the route the PM will take to reach the venue, which has been decked up with banners and posters.

"It's a proud moment for people of Bihar that PM will be participating in the historic event," Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha told the reporters.

The Prime Minister will plant a sapling and inaugurate the Centenary Memorial Garden with 100 varieties of medicinal plants, he said.

"He will lay the foundation stone of the museum showcasing 100 years of the House... The museum has been developed on the lines of the one at Parliament. He will also release a book on the assembly," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

The PM will also unveil a book on the 100-year legislative journey of the state assembly since the separation of Bihar and Odisha from Greater Bengal.