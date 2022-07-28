PM Modi to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad, hails event as ‘special’ tourney

The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from Chennai.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022. The prestigious competition, which has been organised since 1927, is being hosted in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. With 187 countries participating, this will be the largest participation in any Chess Olympiad. India is also fielding its biggest ever contingent in the competition comprising 30 players across 6 teams.

The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections.

Some of the game's biggest names will match their wits. The Torch relay, after traversing 75 cities in the past 40 days will reach the venue before the official opening.

. .

Modi said he was looking forward to being in the city for the inauguration of the event.

"This is a special tournament and it is our honour that it is being held in India, that too in Tamil Nadu, which has a glorious association with chess," the PM tweeted.

The tournament will feature three Indian teams each in the Open and women's events. The legendary Viswanathan Anand will not be playing but will be seen in the role of a mentor to the players.

The Olympiad has captured the imagination of the chess-lovers and general public alike and the Tamil Nadu government has gone all out to promote the showpiece event.

Cutouts of 'Thambi', the Olympiad mascot-a knight wearing traditional Tamil attire, could be spotted at various places in the city and near the venue at Mamallapuram as the state government and the All-India Chess Federation (AICF) went on a promotion overdrive.

The Olympiad was moved out of Russia after it invaded neighbouring Ukraine earlier and was allotted to India with Chennai being chosen as the venue.