PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express train on Jan 15

So far, seven Vende Bharat trains have been launched connecting various states of the country and the eighth one will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will ply on Secunderabad, Telangana to Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh route.



New Delhi, Jan 13: The country's eighth Vande Bharat Express is set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on 15th January at 10:30 am via video conferencing. The train will ply between Secunderabad railway station to Visakhapatnam. This is going to be the second semi-high speed train in South India.