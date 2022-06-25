PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Germany tomorrow to attend G7 Summit

The invitation to the G7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of G-7 and Guest Countries on the sidelines of the Summit.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, besides India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the summit. Kwatra said the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in two sessions at the G-7 Summit on Monday. The first session relates to Climate, Energy and Health and the second session is on Food Security and Gender Equality. Mr Modi is scheduled to have interaction with the Indian Diaspora at a community event in Germany.

After attending the G-7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to United Arab Emirates on 28th of this month to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He will also take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Prime Minister will depart from UAE the same night.