PM Modi to dedicate Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7: Take a photo tour

New Delhi, Jan 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7 during his visit to Mumbai on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai.

"Providing seamless urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. In line with this, he will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crores," a statement from his office said.

Here, we bring you the first look and other details of Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7:

The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long.

These Metro Trains are Made in India.

Dahisar East, Upper Dahisar Station (Anand Nagar), Kandarpada (Rushi Sankul), Mandapeshwar (IC Colony), Eksar, Borivali West (Don Bosco), Pahadi Eksar (Shimpoli, then Shimpawali), Kandivali West (Mahavir Nagar), Dahanukarwadi (Kamraj Nagar), Valnai (Charkop), Malad West, Lower Malad (Kasturi Park), Pahadi Goregaon (Bangur Nagar), Goregaon West, Oshiwara (Adarsh Nagar), Lower Oshiwara (Shastri Nagar) and Andheri West (D.N. Nagar).

Stations: Dahisar East, Ovaripada, National Park, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar (formerly Mahindra & Mahindra), Akurli (formerly Bandongri), Kurar (formerly Pushpa Park), Dindoshi (formerly Pathanwadi), Aarey, Goregaon E (formerly Mahanand), Jogeshwari E (formerly JVLR Junction), Shankarwadi, Gundavali (formerly Andheri East)

Metro Lines are intended to reduce road congestion and overcrowding in the local trains by upto one-third.

Project Launched in 2015

The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.