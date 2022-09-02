At 262 meters long and 62 meters wide, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be built in India.

Kochi, Sep 02: INS Vikrant, India's indigenously built aircraft carrier, will be formally commissioned today after completing almost a year of sea trials. The Prime Minister will commission the aircraft carrier at 9:30 am.

The INS Vikrant has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins for women officers.

Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

The Navy said the ship is powered by four gas turbines totaling 88 MW power.

The ship would be capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising of MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

INS Vikrant displaces approx 43000 T when fully loaded, having a maximum designed speed of 28 Knots with an endurance of 7500 NM.

The ship has around 2200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors.

The carrier is designed with a very high degree of automation for machinery operations, ship navigation, and survivability.

With the commissioning of 'Vikrant', India would join the select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier, which will be a real testimony to the Make in India.

INS Vikrant is named after its predecessor, which played a key role during the 1971 war against Pakistan for the liberation of Bangladesh.

The warship will play the role of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.