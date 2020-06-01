Union Cabinet: Details on decisions to be conveyed at 4 pm

Incidentally, this is the first Cabinet meeting after the government entered into the second year in office. Three Union Ministers, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Tomar and Prakash Javdekar would brief the media at 4 pm today.

Sources tell OneIndia that the meeting would discuss important issues, which would include the economy as well as the battle against COVID-19. The source also indicated a historic decision which would have a transformative effect would be taken.

Meanwhile, 8,392 cases and 230 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the nation-wide tally to 1,90,535.

Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News

In his Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi urged the people to stay safe and healthy. He insisted on maintaining social distancing and also said that people should exercise to stay healthy.