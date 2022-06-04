PM Modi to attend programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ on June 5

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the programme.

'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve soil.

The movement was started by Sadhguru in March this year, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. 5th June marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey.

Prime Minister's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in the country.