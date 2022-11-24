PM Modi to attend Lachit Barphukan’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations

In line with this, the country is celebrating 2022 as the 400th birth anniversary year of Lachit Barphukan. The celebrations were inaugurated in February this year by the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in Guwahati.

Lachit Barphukan (24th November, 1622 - 25th April, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb.

Lachit Barphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Saraighat fought in 1671, and delivered a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals.

The heroic fight of Lachit Barphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats of resistance in the history of our country.