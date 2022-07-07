PM Modi to attend first Arun Jaitley Memorial lecture on July 8

New Delhi, July 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' (AJML) on July 8 at 6.30 pm, Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. PM Modi will also address the gathering during the event, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The keynote address at the first AJML will be delivered by Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore, on "Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth'. The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion by Mathias Cormann (OECD Secretary-General) and Arvind Panagariya (Professor, Columbia University).