Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi wishes nation on Chhath Puja; Lists benefits of solar energy

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said "Chhath Puja has become a part of the worship of everyone throughout the country. Sun worship is a festival in India along with being a source of solar energy."



"Chatt Puja also tell us the importance of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. People are now celebrating Chhat across India, with celebrations becoming popular in states like Gujarat," PM Modi said.

"Chhath Puja is incomplete without the efforts of Jan Bhagidari in terms of production of local products and cleanliness," he said.

In solar energy, India has become one of the leading countries in the world. The way solar energy is transforming the lives of the poor and middle classes is a matter of study," said PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show.

"In Modhera village in Gujarat, almost all houses use solar energy to fulfil their electricity needs. People there are not only making use of electricity through solar energy but also earning out of it," said PM Modi.

"Seeing this, people from other villages are writing to me to transform their villages into solar villages," the prime minister said.

Earlier this month, PM Modi invited people to share ideas and suggestions for his Mann Ki Baat program to be aired on October 30. The Prime Minister had tweeted asking people to send their ideas and inputs for the upcoming Mann Ki Baat programme on October 30.

The show will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app.It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels.Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.