PM Modi to address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers

The Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters, in accordance with the Panch Pran announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at centre and state levels.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others.