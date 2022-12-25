PM Modi to address 96th edition of Mann ki Baat today

In the previous episode, he spoke about a weaver from Telangana sending him a self-woven logo of the G20 Summit which will be hosted by India next year.

A waver named Veldi Hariprasad from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana has sent the logo as a gift to the Prime Minister. "I want to start today's program referring to a unique gift. There is a weaver brother in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana - YeldhiHariprasad Garu. He has sent me this G-20 logo woven with his own hands. I was surprised to see this wonderful gift. Hariprasad ji is such an expert in his art that he attracts everyone's attention. Hariprasad ji has also sent me a letter along with this hand-woven G-20 logo.

In this letter, he had written that it was a matter of great pride for India to host the G-20 summit next year. Amid the joy of this achievement of the country, he had prepared this logo of G-20 with his own hands. He had inherited this wonderful talent of weaving from his father and today he is engaged in it with full passion," the PM said in the 95th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The Prime Minister claimed that it was a great opportunity for India and the country should make full use of it. "The G-20 has a partnership comprising two-thirds of the world's population, three-fourths of world trade, and 85% of world GDP. You can imagine - India is going to preside over such a big group, such a powerful group, 3 days from now i.e. from the 1st of December. What a great opportunity has come for India, for every Indian! This becomes even more special because India was awarded this responsibility during Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal .

He further stated that many programs related to G-20 will be organized in different parts of the country and people across the country will get an opportunity to visit those states.

"I am sure that you will bring the diverse and distinctive colors of your culture to the world and you also have to remember that the people coming to the G-20, even if they come now as delegates, are tourists of the future. I urge all of you, especially my young friends on one more thing. Like Hariprasad Garu, you too must join the G-20 in one way or the other. The Indian logo of G-20 can be made, can be printed, in a very cool way, in a stylish way, on clothes. I would also urge schools, colleges and universities to create opportunities for discussions, debates and competitions related to G-20 in their respective places. If you go to the G20.in website, you will find many things there according to your interest," PM Modi explained.

The Prime Minister had spoken a lot on Space, Tech, Innovation in the last few episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat'. He said that there are two reasons for it. "One is that our youth are doing wonderful work in this field. They are thinking Big and Achieving Big. Now they are not going to be satisfied with small achievements. Secondly, in this exciting journey of innovation and value creation, they are also encouraging their other young colleagues and start-ups," he stated.