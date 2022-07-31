Mann Ki Baat: Put tricolour as profile picture from August 2 to 15, says PM Modi

Ahead of Independence Day, PM Modi talks about 75 railway stations in the country that are named after freedom fighters and revolutionaries, asked children to visit such stations.

"On 31st July, we pay homage to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji, who sacrificed his life for the country. I am happy to see 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' become a mass movement," said PM Modi during 'Mann ki Baat'.

The prime minister urged people to be part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Put tricolour as their profile picture from August 2 to 15.

Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, between August 13 to August 15, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, will be held. You should become a part of this movement and unfurl the national flag atop your home," said PM Modi.

PM said that if possible, people should visit Himachal Pradesh to attend the ongoing Minjar Mela which is currently underway in the state.

"There has been substantial growth in the research of plants which have medicinal value, amid the Covid times. It is a good beginning. Just this July, the Indian Virtual Herbarium was launched. It shows how we can use the digital world to connect with our roots," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also congratulated PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra for their recent achievements. He also extends his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

This is the 91st edition of the programme and will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The programme will also be available on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the information and broadcasting ministry, according to an official statement.

In the previous address, PM Modi remembered the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed.

He also applauded all those who resisted that period and said that even after the Emergency people did not lose faith in democracy.

The prime minister further said that during the Emergency the citizens were deprived of all rights, including the Right to Life and Personal Liberty is given by Article 21 of the Constitution.

PM Modi said that the country's courts, every Constitutional institution, the press everything was brought under control and Censorship was so stringent that nothing could be published without approval.