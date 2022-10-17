PM Modi to address 90th INTERPOL General Assembly tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly on 18th October at around 1:45 pm in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The 90th General Assembly of INTERPOL will be held from 18th to 21st October. The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 INTERPOL member countries comprising of Ministers, Police Chiefs of countries, Heads of National Central Bureaus and Senior police officers. The General Assembly is INTERPOL's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.