PM Modi to address 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan

The Sansthan has revived our ancient Gurukul Culture to spread true education with religious virtues in the young generation to enable them to serve society and the nation as well.

New Delhi, Dec 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th ''Amrut Mahotsav'' of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing on Saturday.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami.