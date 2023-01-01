PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress on Jan 3

The focal theme of this year's ISC is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment". It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving this.

New Delhi, Jan 01 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on 3rd January 2023 at 10:30 am via video conferencing, a statement from his office said.

The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation. A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists, according to the press release.

"Several other programmes will also be organised alongside ISC. Children's Science Congress will also be organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children. Farmer's Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture. Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will also be a platform for scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge system and practice, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women," the statement added.

The first session of the Congress was held in 1914. The 108th annual session of ISC will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lost his mother Heerabhen Modi recently, has extended his New Year greetings to the nation. On his Twitter account, he said,"Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health."