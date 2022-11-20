PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh. Of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday termed Congress "anti-Gujarat" after Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joined Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra, drawing a sharp reaction from the Grand Old Party which alleged the BJP is devoid of issues to set up a narrative in the poll-bound state.

The official handle of 'Bharat Jodo' on Friday tweeted a photo of Patkar with Gandhi along with a caption, "When you do something for the society, people involved in social welfare themselves join you... Social activist Medha Patkar participated in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Nadda also said Patkar is "anti-Narmada, anti-Gujarat and anti-Saurashtra" who tried to stall the construction of the Narmada dam and opposed the use of water for the people of Saurashtra. "If such people join Rahul Gandhi, it reflects his mentality," he told reporters.

