PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai metro; interacts with students

He took the ride between Gundavali and Mogra stations and interacted with a group of youngsters, women and metro rail workers. These two stations are part of the Metro line 7 phase 2, which was inaugurated by him. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accompanied the PM during the ride.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and seven sewage treatment plants, inaugurated 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, and started road concretisation project for around 400 kilometres of roads in Mumbai.

He also PM inaugurates and dedicated to the nation multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai. The projects include dedicating to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and seven sewage treatment plants, inaugurating 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, and starting road concretisation project for around 400 kilometres of roads in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, the PM stressed the role of cities in the creation of Viksit Bharat. He said that during the Amrit Kaal, many cities of Maharashtra will drive India's growth. 'That is why preparing Mumbai for the future is one of the key priorities of the double-engine government' he said. PM Modi gave the example of the Metro in Mumbai and said that in 2014 Mumbai had 10-11 Km long Metro route, with double engine government Metro got a new speed and scale as Mumbai is rapidly moving towards a 300 km Metro network.

The Prime Minister informed that work in mission mode is being carried out across the country for the advancement of Indian Railways and Mumbai Metro and local trains are also benefiting from this. He noted that the Double Engine Government strives to give an experience to the general public of the same advanced services, cleanliness and speed of traveling that were only within the reach of the people who had resources.