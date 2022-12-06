PM Modi speaks to Tejashwi, enquires about Lalu Yadav’s health

On its official Twitter handle, the Rashtriya Janata Dal also shared photographs of Indian envoys in Singapore who met Yadav to wish Prasad a speedy recovery.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tejashwi Yadav over phone in the morning and enquired about the health of RJD president Lalu Prasad after a kidney transplant," the party tweeted.

"Officials at the Indian embassy in Singapore met Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, presented him with a bouquet of flowers and wished for the speedy recovery of ex-Union minister Lalu Prasad," the party added in another tweet.

Prasad, a former chief minister of Bihar, had also served as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

Serving sentences in many fodder scam cases, he has been granted bail and allowed to travel abroad on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, Yadav, who is Prasad's younger son, also shared photographs of elder sister Rohini Acharya who is winning accolades for donating a kidney to their septuagenarian father.

"After the surgery, my dear sister's self-confidence has been out of this world, like never before and fantastic," tweeted Yadav who can be seen, in the pictures, alongside his sister's hospital bed.

"The example set by my dear sister Rohini Acharya, in an age defined by crumbling relationships, is of family values, unshakable love, limitless sacrifice and indomitable courage, and is beyond description and unforgettable," the doting little brother added.