PM Modi should rise like Krishna rose for Draupadi: Kangana On Tunisha Sharma’s death

"Her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally .... When it is revealed to her her reality start to wrap, distort itself, shift shape to fit in the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner .... Every incidence, each experience she associates with beauty and love starts to replay in her mind slowly blending dream, reality, imagination all in one in order to fit in the brutality of a betrayal... even presently she doesn't know what to believe or not believe anymore.... She can't trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life ... please know she didn't do it alone ... it's a murder (sic)," Kangana stated in a long note.

She then added, "Indulging in polygamy with multiple women without their consent or knowledge should be a criminal offense. Sexually exploiting women without taking any responsibility for their physical, mental and emotional well being while breaking up with them suddenly without any valid reason should also be criminal offense... We need to take care of our daughters, it is the responsibility of the government to protect and enrich the feminine. A land where women are not safe, is destined to doom .... I request Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji... Like Krishna rose for Draupadi, like Rama took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without content, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them in to many pieces should amount to immediate death sentence without trial,"

The actress wants the emotional fraud to be dealt the same way as legal and financial laws.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on Saturday. Based on the complaint filed by her mother, her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. They had broken up 15 days before and the victim's mother has alleged that he had cheated on her.