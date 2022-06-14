PM Modi shares details of 8 Years of Garib Seva


New Delhi, Jun 14: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the Government is fully dedicated towards serving of poor and marginalised. Shri Modi also said that Government has always worked to ensure effective and transparent service delivery to the poor.

He also shared a MyGov tweet thread and articles from his website and Namo App.

The Prime Minister tweeted;"Our government has always worked to ensure effective and transparent service delivery to the poor. #8YearsOfGaribSeva"

"Ours is a Government fully dedicated to serving the poor and marginalised. These articles highlight the key efforts towards #8YearsOfGaribSeva."

Published On June 14, 2022

