PM Modi set for second in-person Quad Summit, to have bilaterals with Kishida, Biden, Albanese

The economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership. "During the March Summit, PM Kishida and I had announced our intention to realize JPY 5 trillion in public and private investment and financing over the next five years from Japan to India," the statement claimed.

He will be meeting Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between India and Japan in pursuit of "this objective." "Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora, who are an important anchor in our relations with Japan. I look forward to interacting with them," he pointed out.

The Indian Prime Minister said that the meeting will provide an opportunity for the leaders to review the progress of Quad initiatives. PM Modi said, "In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives. We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest."

PM Modi said that he will be holding a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss further consolidation of the multi-faceted bilateral relations between India and the US. "We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues," his statement added.

The PM said that he was looking forward to meet newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The focus of the meeting will be around the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.