PM Modi's one appeal to voters in Himachal today is 'to participate'

More than 55 lakh voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates in the fray for 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh as the hill state is all set for polling to elect a new government in the Assembly elections today. The voting began at 8 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m., with 7,884 polling stations spread across Himachal Pradesh.

The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which goes to poll on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24.

The results of the 68-seat Assembly polls will be declared on December 8.