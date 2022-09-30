PM Modi’s convoy stops to give pass to ambulance

The incident happened when PM Modi was on his way to Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar following his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad, Sep 30: It is not often that the convoy of the country's Prime Minister stops to give way to a a public vehicle, but this is exactly what happened when PM Narendra Modi was travelling in Gujarat on Friday. PM Modi's convoy on its way to Gandhinagar stopped for a brief while so that an ambulance could go past without any delay.

In the video, it can be seen that two SUVs of PM Modi's convoy slowly move to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and took a metro ride from Kalupur station to Doordarshan Kendra metro station.

PM Modi also flagged off the much awaited Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express today and travelled on the high-profile train from Gandhinagar station to Kalupur Railway Station. Incidentally, he also became the first traveller to buy the ticket of the train on this route.

In a tweet, the PM said, "Travelled on board the Vande Bharat Express! It was a delight to meet women start-up entrepreneurs, talented youth, those associated with the Railways team and those involved in building the Vande Bharat train. It was a memorable journey."

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 29,000 crores in programmes spread across Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji.