PM Modi picks up litter at the newly launched ITPO tunnel; video goes viral

New Delhi, Jun 19: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi picking up litter has gone viral. The incident occurred at the newly-launched ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in Delhi on Sunday.

This is not the first time where the Prime Minister is seen picking up litter. Earlier, a clip of the PM collecting trash on a beach in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram had set the internet on fire.

Coming back to today's event, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project today. The Integrated Transit Corridor project is an integral part of Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Som Prakash, Smt Anupriya Patel and Kaushal Kishore were among those present on the occasion.

The PM said that this tunnel is part of the campaign to transform Pragti Maidan according to the needs of the 21st Century. He lamented the fact that despite changing India, Pragti Maidan which was created to showcase India got lagged behind due to lack of initiative and politics. "Unfortunately there was not much 'Pragati' (progress) of the Pragati Maidan", he said.

Despite a lot of fanfare and publicity earlier, this was not done. "The Government of India is working continuously for state of the art facilities, exhibition halls for world class events in the capital of the country", he added by talking about such establishments like the International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka and the redevelopment project in Pragati Maidan.

"Modern infrastructure developed by the central government is changing the picture of Delhi and Making it modern. This change in picture is a medium of changing destiny also", he said. This focus on modernization of infrastructure is driven by increasing ease of living for the common people.

He also reiterated the need for environment sensitive and climate conscious infrastructure development. The Prime Minister gave the example of New Defence Office Complex at the Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Road as an illustration for the attitude of dealing proactively with long pending problems, environment friendly construction and care for those who are working for the country. He also expressed satisfaction that the Central Vista project is moving rapidly and said that in the coming days the capital of India will be a topic of discussion globally and a matter of pride for Indians.

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the Central Government. It is aimed to provide hassle free and smooth access to the new world class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan, thereby facilitating easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held at Pragati Maidan.

The impact of the project, however, will be much beyond Pragati Maidan as it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure.

The main Tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The six lane divided Tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan. A unique component of the Tunnel is that two cross tunnels below the main tunnel road have been constructed in order to facilitate movement of the traffic from either side of the parking lot.

It is equipped with the latest global standard facilities for smooth movement of traffic such as smart fire management, modern ventilation and automated drainage, digitally controlled CCTV and Public Announcement system inside the Tunnel. This long-awaited Tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.

Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses - four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.